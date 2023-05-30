Only Riley Thompson Until Penn State Football

We’re inching closer to the start of the 2023 Penn State Football season as we celebrate another 95 days until Penn State takes on West Virginia.

Riley Thompson will be donning #95 for the Nittany Lions this fall after transferring from Florida Atlantic. Thompson is an Aussie-style kicker straight out of Melbourne, Australia who found success in his one year with the Owls before moving up north to State College. He finished with a quite impressive 45.4 yard per punt average during his sole season with Florida Atlantic, with over a third falling inside the 20. He had a season long of 71 yards, and had at least one attempt for 54 yards or more in 8 of 12 games with the Owls. he placed second in Conference-USA in yards per punt in 2022, and was named Freshman All-American by several outlets for his efforts.

Thompson will certainly be in heavy competition for the starting punting job as he joins the Nittany Lions.

Only 95 more days until the Nittany Lions take the field for the first time in the 2023 season!