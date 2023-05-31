Only Jake Wilson Until Penn State Football

There may be bigger names in Penn State’s defensive end room, but Jake Wilson is one of the unsung heroes that helped make for a successful 2022 that ended with a victory in Pasadena. Wilson appeared in all 13 games a season ago, as a major contributor on special teams and adding some depth at defensive end.

Wilson also played a major role in between games, being recognized as a Developmental Squad Defensive Player of the Week four times during the 2022 season. It was the sixth time he had received the honor since joining the Nittany Lions in 2020.

Wilson has also been honored for his work in the classroom, being named Academic All-Big Ten in each of the last two seasons. The Navarath, Pa. native is an electrical engineering major and plans to become a research engineer once his playing days are over.

Just 94 days until Wilson and the rest of the Nittany Lions take the field for the first time in 2023!