Four Kickoff Times Announced for Penn State’s 2023 Schedule

We’re still 93 days away from the start of Penn State’s 2023 season, but the schedule is becomming more clear as we patiently await for September to arrive.

Among the four kickoff times announced today:

-Penn State’s week two game against Delaware will kick at 3:30 p.m. and air on Peacock on Sept. 9.

-Week three will see Penn State kick off its Big Ten slate with a trip to Illinois on Sept. 16. The game will begin at noon and air on FOX as part of the network’s Big Noon Kickoff festivities.

-The Nittany Lions will be idle in week six, before returning for the homecoming game against UMass in week seven on Oct. 14. The game will begin at 3:30 p.m. and broadcast details will be available at a later date.

-The highly anticipated week 11 match-up with Michigan on Nov. 11 will also be a noon kick as part of FOX’s Big Noon Saturday coverage. It will be Penn State’s second-to-last home game of the season and will receive the Stripe Out treatment.

On a related note, the Penn State-Iowa game on Sept. 23 has been moved from an 8 p.m. kickoff to a 7:30 p.m. start time. The game will be aired on CBS.

Here are the games with kickoff times announced thus far, with more on the way: