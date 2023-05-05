Beaver Stadium Preparing for New Updates

One of college football’s most iconic venues, and the place we we all want to visit on fall afternoons, is preparing for some changes. On Thursday, the Penn State Board of Trustees Committee on Finance, Business and Capital Planning approved an expenditure of $70 million to complete the first stage of the Beaver Stadium renovation, which includes priority maintenance projects, winterizing and architectural and design development. The full board will vote on the project today, Friday, May 5.

Per the Athletic Department, initial projects include architect and engineer procurement, design and necessary structural maintenance. Initial construction will focus on improving priority safety and security, including crowd traffic control, and addressing field lighting performance.

Winterization work also will be completed, which entails the insulation of pipes and other upgrades to allow the building to be occupied when temperatures are below freezing, giving Penn State the ability to host a College Football Playoff game beginning in 2024 and other potential events beyond Penn State football games in the winter months, increasing revenue at Penn State and in the Centre Region.

The first stage of the renovation, expected to be completed over the next 12 months.

We certainly like the thought of more late-season games in the conditions, especially if that means hosting College Football Playoff games in Happy Valley.

Check out the full release for all current details in the renovation.