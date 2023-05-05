Penn State Sports Roundup: Men’s Volleyball Denied in National Semifinal

It was a very successful season for Penn State’s mens volleyball team - a year that saw them dominate EIVA play and claim the top spot in the national rankings for a week.

Unfortunately, it ended Thursday when the No. 3 Lions’ rally fell short against top-ranked Hawaii.

After dropping the first two sets, 25-20 and 25-23, Penn State rallied to tie the match at 2-2 with 25-16 and 25-23 wins. But, the Warriors avenged a loss earlier in the year by claiming a 15-10 victory in the decisive set and advancing to Saturday’s national championship match.

Brett Wildman had 15 kills to lead Penn State, who finished the year 27-4. Meanwhile, Cal Fisher added 14 kills for the Lions, who had advanced to the national semifinals with a 3-1 win against Ohio State earlier in the week.

Great season comes to a close in the national semifinal.#WeAre pic.twitter.com/nZWqunET0r — Penn State Men's Volleyball (@PennStateMVBALL) May 5, 2023

Men’s Lacrosse Knocked Out

No. 4 Penn State was upset 17-15 by No. 14 Michigan in the Big Ten lacrosse tournament at Johns Hopkins on Thursday.

The Wolverines scored three consecutive goals in the second half to take a 16-11 lead in the fourth quarter. Penn State rallied, but fell short.

Jake Morin had a hat trick for the Lions, who will now await their NCAA tournament fate. The national selection show is on Sunday and Penn State is likely to gain an at-large spot in the tournament that begins next weekend.

FINAL: PSU 15, Michigan 17



Final from Baltimore. Penn State awaits who they will play in the NCAA tournament on during the selection show Sunday at 9:30 p.m. on ESPNU. pic.twitter.com/eLu4gNVhKf — Penn State Men’s Lacrosse (@PennStateMLAX) May 4, 2023

Women’s Lacrosse Falls to UM

Much like the men, Penn State’s women’s lacrosse team had its Big Ten title hopes dashed by Michigan.

In the Big Ten quarterfinals in Ann Arbor, the No. 18 women’s squad couldn’t shake off a poor first quarter where the Wolverines raced to a 6-2 lead. It was relatively even after that, but Michigan came away with a 14-8 win. The Wolverines were knocked out a round later by No. 1 Northwestern.

Penn State, 11-6, will find out if it earns an NCAA at-large spot on Sunday.





Congratulations to our seniors that are graduating in this weekend’s ceremonies, we are so proud ! pic.twitter.com/GBzzBc6D6w — Penn State Women’s Lacrosse (@PennStateWLAX) May 4, 2023

Baseball Team Looks to Close Strong

Penn State’s baseball team is battling to make a return appearance in the Big Ten Tournament.

Last year, the team advanced to Omaha and pulled an early round upset. This year, at 24-15 and 6-8 in the B1G, the Lions will need to move up in the standings to earn that chance.

Penn State is on the road for a three-game set against Rutgers. Currently, Penn State is in 10th place in the conference and the top eight teams advance. Rutgers, meanwhile, is 8-7 in the Big Ten.

Big week for @gerlott_billy! He picked up his ointment and he got mic’d up!#WeAre pic.twitter.com/D2VuvVAp81 — Penn State Baseball (@PennStateBASE) May 4, 2023

Softball Team Closes Regular Season

Winners of three straight Big Ten series, Penn State will be in West Lafayette, Indiana to face Purdue in a season-ending three-game set.

The Lions are 28-14 and 9-10 in the Big Ten, good enough for a tie for eighth place. Penn State will be playing for seeding as they’ve already clinched a spot in the 12-team single-elimination tournament that begins next week.