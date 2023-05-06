West Virginia-Penn State Scheduled For Primetime On NBC

It’s the beginning of the Big Ten Football on NBC era, and it’ll be the Nittany Lions as the bell ringers. NBC announced earlier today that West Virginia x Penn State will kickoff NBC’s coverage of the Big Ten.

This is the first night kick for Penn State in a season opener since 2001, when Miami’s team of Pro Bowlers and Hall of Famers came to Beaver Stadium to serve up a butt kickin’. Fortunately for the Nittany Lions this go around, the Mountaineers shouldn’t be *quite* as good as the 2001 Canes.

(Late 90s/Early 2000s ABC College Football theme>>>>>)

The question that arises next: will this be the White Out? At this point, that’s a clear “no.” Penn State sent out their own blurb on the game, and specifically did not mention a White Out, Stripe Out, or any other Outs.

That doesn’t mean that can’t change though. Right now, Penn State would probably prefer the White Out to be against Iowa on September 23 or Michigan on November 11, but those kickoff times are TBD. As we saw last season, Penn State will go out of its way to not have the White Out be a noon kickoff — which, obviously, leads to some major problems given that ABC is fully out the door, and FOX now has a stranglehold on the Big Ten. We’ll see what kind of politicking can be done behind the scenes, but if Iowa and Michigan are both noon kickoffs, I don’t think it would be surprising to see Penn State make this West Virginia game the official White Out matchup too.

One last night, if you care for the broadcasting side of things: on the call will be Noah Eagle (Ian’s 25-year-old son) and Todd Blackledge who is making the move to NBC.