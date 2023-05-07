Penn State Win Total Over/Under Released

The oddsmakers like Penn State’s chances of another double digit win total for the second year in a row. Draft Kings has released its win total over/unders for the Big Ten, with Penn State listed at 9.5. The Nittany Lions have the third-best odds in the Big Ten, behind Ohio State and Michigan, which both open at 10.5 wins.

Coming in right behind Penn State is Wisconsin, listed at 9 wins as Luke Fickell takes the reins of the Badgers program after a hugely successful six-year stint in Cincinnati. Iowa follows at 7.5, ahead of Maryland at 7 wins expected, with Illinois and Minnesota both opening at 6.5 wins.

Northwestern and Indiana are tied for the lowest opening total wins at 3.5.

The Nittany Lions are set to open the season under the lights of Beaver Stadium Sat., Sept. 2 as they face West Virginia on NBC. Yep, NBC.