Blessed & Honored: Penn State Makes Four-Star Defensive Lineman’s Top 8 & More

TOP-100 DEFENSIVE LINEMAN’S TOP 8

Texas product Nigel Smith is one of the top defensive linemen in the 2024 recruiting cycle. Smith has released his top 8 schools, and the Nittany Lions made the cut.

BREAKING: Four-Star DL Nigel Smith is down to 8️⃣ Schools!



The 6’5 260 DL from Melissa, TX is ranked as a Top 90 Player in the ‘24 Class



— Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) May 8, 2023

Smith’s recruitment is one that Penn State is a much bigger player in than most people would likely think. After he visited for the Blue White Game, the Nittany Lions made a big move in Smith’s recruitment.

Getting Smith on campus for that visit was important, especially since it was an unofficial visit. Penn State is likely in the top half of Smith’s top group. The Nittany Lions should get an official visit from Smith this summer. With a strong official visit, Penn State landing Smith is a real possibility.

OFFENSIVE LINEMAN SCHEDULES PENN STATE OFFICIAL VISIT

West Virginia native Robby Martin has schedule an official visit to Penn State for June. This comes after Martin named the Nittany Lions among his top schools. The question now becomes how hard the Nittany Lions will push in this recruitment.

If Penn State pushes they will likely be very difficult to beat for Martin. With Penn State’s offensive line class quickly filling up there are questions about space. However, the Nittany Lions may look to take as many as six offensive linemen this cycle and Donnie Harbour is the only current commit who is a lock to be an interior offensive lineman in college.

There’s a possibility the staff may want Martin to work out for them during the summer camp circuit as well. Even without that, Martin could be a take for the Nittany Lions. If Martin were to hop on board at some point, with Harbour and Cooper Cousins, although Cousins could kick out to tackle, already on board that could wrap up Penn State’s interior offensive line recruiting for this cycle.