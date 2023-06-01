Only Sander Sahaydak Until Penn State Football

Sander Sahaydak is hoping to be Penn State’s new starting placekicker when the team opens the season in just 93 days against West Virginia under the lights of Beaver Stadium.

Sahaydak joined Penn State as the top-rated kicker in the 2021 class, and has spent the last two years working his way up the depth chart. He made his first apperance as a Nittany Lion in the season opener at Purdue in 2022, appearing in seven games total as a kickoff specialist. He made his first career field goal and extra point later in the season at Rutgers.

Sahaydak is a Pennsylvania native out of Bethlehem, and owns the school record for longest field goal in a game for Liberty High School, where he earned all-state accolades in both 2019 and 2020.

We’re inching closer, folks — just 93 more days!