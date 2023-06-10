Only Theo Johnson Days Until Penn State Football

After missing about the first month of the 2022 season with an injury, Theo Johnson brought some punch to the Lion passing attack after his return.

For the year, the talented tight end accounted for 20 catches, 328 yards, and four touchdowns in nine games. He was a standout in the White Out, grabbing five passes for 75 yards and a score. Meanwhile, in the regular season finale against Michigan State, he accounted for 62 yards and two scores on three catches.

Johnson, who came to Penn State as one of the most highly touted tight end recruits on the continent, figures to play a big part in helping a young quarterback find his footing. Even in a loaded tight end room, Johnson figures to be the primary focus with Brenton Strange now departed to the NFL.

It’s 84 days until Penn State faces West Virginia.