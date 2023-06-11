Only Jake Spencer Days Until Penn State Football

Wide receiver Jake Spencer is a redshirt junior wide receiver who came to Penn State after a transfer from Colgate.

Spencer announced his transfer in January 2022 and spent last year as a redshirt with the Nittany Lions.

In 2021, Spencer appeared in all 11 games for the Raiders, working mostly on special teams. He averaged 19.8 yards per return on kickoffs and 3.8 yards per return on punts. In high school, Spencer was a second-team all-state performer at Haverford School. He also played basketball and lacrosse (did you know that?) in high school.

Spencer figures to battle for special teams reps for the Lions, who kick off in 83 days at home against West Virginia.