Era vs Era: 2015-2019 Offense

We’re deep into the off-season, so I thought a series of posts to determine which era of the last 20 years was the mightiest might be fun. Here’s the premise:

We’ll compare four eras: 2005-09, 2010-14, 2015-19, 2020-23

In each era, we’ll compare two sides of the ball: offense and defense

We’ll compare things like stats, star players, and how the teams did each year

You, the reader will then decide what the best offense and defense was from each era

Once we have our “best of” teams for each era, we’ll do a 4-team playoff and you will again vote on the winner

Finally, the two winners of the semifinals will play again in the finals to determine the best era for Penn State football in the last 20 years

Get it? Got it? Good.

We’ve already taken a look at the Late Paterno Era and Transition Era offenses, and we’ll stay on the offensive side for the 2015 to 2019 era, or what I like to call the Early Franklin Era. This era is highlighted by the extraction of the team from the depths of the sanctions, and of Franklin putting his recruiting savvy to work in rebuilding the program.

For now, take a stroll down memory lane, and see how the five offenses Penn State trotted out from 2015 to 2019 compare in some key stats, star personnel, and afterward be sure to vote in the poll. The results of that poll will determine the final results of this era’s offense!

2015

Yards per Game (YPG) - 348.6 (105th nationally)

Points per Game (PPG) - 23.2 (100th nationally)

All-Americans - 0

All-Big Tens - 2

Players of the Year - 0

In 2015, Christian Hackenberg led the way for the Lions, though his style - and the utter lack of protection afforded him by the offensive line - never quite worked under Franklin. Saquon Barkley burst onto the scene as a true freshman, while Chris Godwin also made a name for himself. With the fits-and-starts offense the Lions had, they fought their way to 7-6 record, ending the year with a 24-17 loss to Georgia in the TaxSlayer Bowl, where a scrappy backup quarterback would show some flashes.

2016

YPG - 460.3 (19th nationally)

PPG - 37.6 (21st nationally)

All-Americans - 0

All-Big Tens - 6

Players of the Year - 1

2016 was to the sanctions as 2005 was to the Dark Years. Trace McSorley took over as quarterback, and after a bumpy first few weeks, he and Saquon Barkley - Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year (yet somehow not an All-American?) - lit it up. After years of frustration, Penn State surged to an 11-3 record, Big Ten Championship, Rose Bowl appearance (though they would lose to USC 52-49 in one of the most electric games I can remember), and #5 ranking nationally.

2017

YPG - 460.3 (19th nationally)

PPG - 41.1 (7th nationally)

All-Americans - 1

All-Big Tens - 6

Players of the Year - 0

If 2016 was the appetizer for Penn State under Franklin, 2017 was the main course. The offense was humming, though the line itself was still a bit patchwork. Barkley and McSorley continued to lead a one-two punch for a team that had serious playoff aspirations - before heartbreaking back-to-back losses to Ohio State and Michigan State derailed those dreams. Still, the Lions went 11-2, securing a 35-28 win over Washington in the Fiesta Bowl, and ending the year #8 in the country.

2018

YPG - 423.0 (45th nationally)

PPG - 33.8 (32nd nationally)

All-Americans - 0

All-Big Tens - 7

Players of the Year - 0

Miles Sanders took over as starting running back in 2018, with a somewhat gimpy Trace McSorley back for his final year. Without Barkley - or Joe Moorhead - the Lions’ offense regressed a bit in the rankings. Once again, the team was performing quite well, when back-to-back losses to OSU and MSU derailed their year. The team ended 9-4, including a 27-24 loss to Kentucky in the Citrus Bowl, to go along with a #17 ranking.

2019

YPG - 411.9 (56th nationally)

PPG - 35.8 (15th nationally)

All-Americans - 0

All-Big Tens - 3

Players of the Year - 0

With the departure of Trace McSorley, Sean Clifford took over for the Lions. Clifford brought some fresh blood to the position, though there are many who would miss McSorley’s moxie and grittiness. Still, Sean performed well with help from KJ Hamler and Pat Freiermuth, and had the team all the way up to a top 4 ranking when Minnesota tripped the team up. A second loss to Ohio State would keep Penn State from the playoffs, but they returned to the New Year’s Six, getting a 53-39 win over Memphis in the Cotton Bowl, and cementing a #10 ranking.

The stats have been laid bare, you’ve fondly recalled some names and details of these teams, but now you have to vote! Pick which of the offenses from this era you think is the best. The winner will pair up with the best defense from the same era and take on the other eras in a winner-take-all playoff!