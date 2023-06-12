Only Mickey Shuler and Mickey Shuler Jr. Days Until Penn State Football

We’re another day closer to college football season, but we all hate Mondays. So, how about celebrating two former Penn State pass catchers as we look ahead to the 2023 season.

Mickey Shuler was an All-American tight end for the Lions in the late 1970s before going on to a long NFL career that featured a pair of all-pro and Pro Bowl seasons with the New York Jets. He had more than 5,000 receiving yards and nearly 40 touchdowns in his career.

His son, Mickey Shuler Jr., came to Penn State a few decades later. In the 2007 season opener against Florida International, Shuler Jr. turned his first catch into a touchdown. In his career in Happy Valley, Shuler Jr. made 27 catches for 300 yards and four scores, while also being a regular on special teams for the Lions. He then went on to bounce around the NFL for a few seasons.

It’s 82 days until kickoff against West Virginia.