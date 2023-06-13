 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Only Jan Mahlert Days Until Penn State Football

It’s a new number for the roster’s best rock climber

By Bennett765
/ new
Penn State Spring Football Game Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

Jan Mahlert has been on Penn State’s campus for the past two seasons and will look to make an impact on special teams in 2023.

He’s switched to No. 81 after wearing No. 84 in the fall.

Last year, during his redshirt freshman season, Mahlert was honored four times with developmental player of the week honors - twice on offense and twice on special teams. After the season, Mahlert was named one of the team’s two developmental players of the year.

Mahlert is a native of Furstenfeldbruck, Germany and he was a standout playing for the Fursty Razorbacks club football team before coming to Penn State as a walk on. Mahlert is majoring in aeronautical engineering and enjoys rock climbing in his spare time.

It’s 81 days until Penn State is under the lights against West Virginia.

More From Black Shoe Diaries

Loading comments...