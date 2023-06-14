Only Cristian Driver Days Until Penn State Football

Listed as an athlete on the roster, Cristian Driver will look to make an impact during his second season on campus with the Nittany Lions.

The son of former Green Bay Packer legend Donald Driver, Cristian came to Penn State as a four-star safety commit, but switched to focusing at wide receiver late last season. He was named the developmental defensive player of the week last year leading up to the Minnesota game.

Driver appeared in four games and could certainly figure into the team’s plans on special teams as the year progresses.

It’s now 80 days until Penn State opens the season at Beaver Stadium.