Only Addison Penn Days Until Penn State Football

In a very under-the-radar move, Penn State picked up a walk-on transfer with starting experience along the offensive line in the ACC.

Addison Penn, who played in eight games as an interior offensive lineman including one start at center, has come to Penn State from Duke.

Penn will be a redshirt junior with the Nittany Lions and figures to be a depth piece for a position group that...might just be a strength this year.

Hailing from renowned high school program Southlake Carroll in Texas, Penn was a three-star commit before heading to Durham.

It’s 79 days until kickoff against West Virginia.