Oh, Goodbye: Three-Star Florida OL Deryc Plazz Decommits from Penn State

The Plazz Era is over at Penn State.

After 11 days as a Penn State commit, Florida offensive guard Deryc Plazz rescinded his commitment to the Nittany Lions, stating that he rushed into a decision after his official visit to Happy Valley.

For those of us who have been following recruiting for a while, this can be summed up in two words: Florida recruiting. Now obviously, commitments-turned-decommitments happen no matter what state you live in, but there’s something different about the Florida prospects. I don’t have the stats to back it up, but I’d gander Florida kids lead the country in multiple commitments throughout a recruitment. Just part of the game for such a talent-rich state.

While it’s certainly possible that Plazz turns back around and still decides on Penn State after taking more official visits, my guess is that he’ll join guys like Nick Elksnis, Conrad Hussey, and Derek Wingo as one-time Penn State commits who eventually just stayed in state.

Despite the loss of Plazz, Penn State still carries a heavy offensive line group in the 2024 class, with Cooper Cousins, Donovan Harbour, Garrett Sexton, Eagan Boyer, and Caleb Brewer (likely OL over DL) all locked in. That being said, adding another big man to the group to replace Plazz wouldn’t be surprising. James Franklin has made it clear this cycle that they will over-recruit the lines on both sides of the ball.