Only Golden Israel-Achumba Days Until Penn State Football

Offensive lineman Golden Israel-Achumba came to Penn State from regional/national powerhouse DeMatha Catholic as part of their 202 recruiting class. Throughout his time on campus Israel-Achumba has battled injuries, which has played a big part in him appearing in just four games through his first three seasons on campus.

Entering his redshirt junior season, Israel-Achumba is slated to be a depth player on Penn State’s offensive line. Although, it would not be a stunner to see him work his way onto special teams on the PAT/FG unit.

In addition to being a Power 5 offensive lineman, Israel-Achumba is also a pretty talented singer.

O-lineman Golden Israel-Achumba is singing the national anthem at the spring game pic.twitter.com/amYz6K0pyj — Audrey Snyder (@audsnyder4) April 15, 2023

