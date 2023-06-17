Only Sal Wormley Days Until Penn State Football

Somewhat quietly, Sal Wormley has developed into one of the key cogs on Penn State’s offensive line. Following a great spring in 2021, Wormley put himself in position to be a starter on the offensive line. However, injury would cost him the entire season.

Last season, Wormely bounced back by starting all 13 games for Penn State at right guard. He was named the team’s Offensive Player of the Week by the coaching staff for the victories over Auburn and Northwestern. He also led all Penn State offensive linemen in snaps played last season.

This fall Wormley projects to once again start at right guard and be a key cog on what should be one of the best offensive lines in the Big Ten. With a good season Wormley will put himself in position to go in the NFL Draft next April.

Only 77 days to go!