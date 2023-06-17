Oh, Hello: Four-Star NJ Safety Vaboue Toure Commits to Penn State

THE SKINNY

Height/Weight: 6-foot-1, 185 pounds

Hometown/High School: Irvington, NJ (Irvington H.S.)

Ranking: ★★★★ (0.9117 247Sports Composite — No. 267 overall)

Notable Offers: Alabama, Florida State, Kentucky, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, and Wisconsin

HIGHLIGHTS

THE TALE

Vaboue Toure has been a longtime target for Penn State’s staff, with Toure making multiple visits to Happy Valley since 2021. As the 2024 recruiting cycle went along, it became very clear that Toure was going to be one of the heavier focuses for safeties coach Anthony Poindexter. While the Nittany Lions had to battle it out with Oklahoma and Kentucky, Penn State got Toure across the finish line just a few days after his official visit, with Toure making the call for the Nittany Lions on June 16 to become the 17th commitment in the 2024 recruiting class.

OUTLOOK

Quite the safety class for Poindexter, who landed 6-foot-3, 195-pound Dejuan Lane a few weeks ago and now pairs him with the 6-foot-1, 185-pound Toure. That’s some really impressive size at the safety position, especially when you consider what’s on the roster already with Dakaari Nelson, Kevin Winston, Jaylen Reed, and Zakee Wheatley.

As for Toure in particular, he checks a lot of the boxes you’d like to see out of a safety. The size obviously, but he has the speed and athleticism where he can likely play both the free and the strong depending upon where Penn State needs him to be. I think his aggressiveness really pops out on film; he’s a kid who isn’t afraid of contact, though he has a penchant for shoulder tackling instead of wrapping up. Fortunately, the tackling can be taught much more easily than the aggressive nature.