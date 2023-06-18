Only Donovan Smith Days Until Penn State Football

Donovan Smith came to Penn State as one of the top offensive tackles in the country in the 2011 recruiting class. After redshirting in 2011, Smith quickly began to make an impact in 2012.

As just a redshirt freshman, Smith appeared in 10 games at left tackle. Smith started in 11 games at left tackle in both 2013 and 2014. Smith then declared for the NFL Draft, and was a 2nd round pick of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Despite an up-and-down collegiate career, Smith has carved out a good NFL career. He was a member of the NFL’s All-Rookie Team in 2015, helped anchor a a Buccaneer offensive line that won Super Bowl 50, and he has made 124 career starts.

In Smith’s eight-year NFL career he has earned over $38 million. After spending the first eight seasons of his NFL career in Tampa Bay, he will play for the Kansas City Chiefs this season.

