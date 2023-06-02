Only Smith Vilbert Days Until Penn State Football

Defense end Smith Vilbert broke onto the scene for Penn State in the Outback Bowl on New Years Day 2022. In his first career extended action Vilbert recorded a Penn State bowl recorded 3 sacks in their loss against the Arkansas Razorbacks.

Following this performance many people had high expectations for Vilbert entering the 2023 season. However, due to off field issues Vilbert missed the entire season. He was also not seen much during spring ball.

If Vilbert can get straighten out his off field issues he could play a role for the Penn State defense this fall. Even though the defensive end room is deep and talented, Vilbert as a NFL frame and the potential to be a quality defensive end in the Big Ten.

Only 92 days to go!