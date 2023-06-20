Only Olu Fashanu Days Until Penn State Football

Few Penn State players have higher expectations entering the 2023 season than left tackle Ole Fashanu. There is an argument to be made that Fashanu is the best offensive lineman in the country. Him deciding to return to Penn State over entering last year’s NFL Draft is a big reason why the Nittany Lion offensive line is viewed as finally being good enough to help get the team to the College Football Playoff.

While injuries limited him to just eight starts, Fashanu’s first season as a starter in 2022 was an impressive one. He was both an All-Big Ten and an All-American offensive tackle. He has now put himself in position to potentially become the first offensive linemen drafted in the 2024 NFL Draft with a strong season this fall.

