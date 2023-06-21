Only Caedan Wallace Days Until Penn State Football

Offensive lineman Caedan Wallace was a top 100 recruit in the 2019 recruiting class. After redshirting in 2019, Wallace has become a mainstay on the Penn State offensive line. The past three seasons Wallace has made 27 starts at right tackle while appearing in 30 games.

Wallace started all 13 games as a redshirt sophomore in 2021. Had it not been for injury, he likely would have started all 13 games last season as well. Looking ahead to this fall, Wallace, now wearing no. 73 instead of no. 79, is slated to once again be Penn State’s starting right tackle.

Last season, Wallace was named one of the coach staff’s Offensive Player of the Week for the victory over Auburn.

It was a surprise that Wallace decided to return to Penn State for his redshirt senior season. Hopefully, Wallace has a big season that helps improve his NFL Draft stock. If he were to do that, then that would mean he had a great season and helped anchor the offensive line along the way.

Only 73 days to go!