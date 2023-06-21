Oh, Hello: Four-Star PA Wide Receiver Tyseer Denmark Commits to Penn State!

BREAKING: Four-Star WR Tyseer Denmark tells me he has Committed to Penn State!



The 5’11 195 WR from Philadelphia, PA was previously committed to Oregon



Penn State now holds commitments from the Top 3 Players in Pennsylvania https://t.co/ZEQ2k9oefN pic.twitter.com/6MUCWbnhZv — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) June 21, 2023

THE SKINNY

Height/Weight: 5-foot-11, 180 pounds

Hometown/High School: Philadelphia, PA (Roman Catholic High School)

Ranking: ★★★★ (0.9182 247Sports Composite — No. 227 overall)

Notable Offers: Alabama, Florida State, Georgia, Michigan, Ohio State, Oregon, Tennessee

HIGHLIGHTS

THE TALE

After Ohio State looked like an early leader, Penn State appeared to be gaining steam in Tyseer Denmark’s recruitment last fall. However, Denmark would opt to head west in November, making the call for the Oregon Ducks in a bit of a shocker.

Even after his Oregon commitment, Penn State remained in hot pursuit of Denmark. When new wide receivers coach Marques Hagans was hired, new interest seemed to be found on Denmark’s part. He nearly visited in the spring, but word leaked out and that visit was squashed by Oregon. Denmark eventually did make it to campus for an official visit last weekend, and in the following days, rescinded his Oregon commitment and flipped to Penn State.

OUTLOOK

Denmark brings explosion to the receiver position. He can take a short pass and turn it into a huge gain in the blink of an eye. This is a big part of what makes Denmark intriguing as a receiver prospect.

Denmark is not easy to tackle. In the open field he does a good job of being shifty and making tacklers miss. You would like to see him attack the ball in the air with his hands a bit more, but that is about the only real knock on Denmark. He can be one of the best wide receivers signed during the Franklin Era.