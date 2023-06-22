Only Bryce Effner Days Until Penn State Football

Few players were a bigger unsung hero for Penn State in recent seasons than offensive lineman Bryce Effner. Able to play each position across the offensive line, Effner was quietly a key cog for Phil Trautwein’s unit the past two seasons.

Effner played in 11 of 13 games in 2021 making two starts. Last season, Effner played in 12 of 13 games making five starts. When the offensive line was hit hard by injuries last season Effner played a big role in helping to hold things together. His performance led to him earning honorable mention All-Big Ten honors.

The coaching staff was hopeful that Effner would use his COVID year to come back and play one last season with the Nittany Lions this fall. Effner decided not to, and will move on from football instead.

