Era vs Era: 2010-2014 Defense

We’re deep into the off-season, so I thought a series of posts to determine which era of the last 20 years was the mightiest might be fun. Here’s the premise:

We’ll compare four eras: 2005-09, 2010-14, 2015-19, 2020-23

In each era, we’ll compare two sides of the ball: offense and defense

We’ll compare things like stats, star players, and how the teams did each year

You, the reader will then decide what the best offense and defense was from each era

Once we have our “best of” teams for each era, we’ll do a 4-team playoff and you will again vote on the winner

Finally, the two winners of the semifinals will play again in the finals to determine the best era for Penn State football in the last 20 years

Get it? Got it? Good.

We’ve already taken a look at the Late Paterno Era defenses, and now we’ll take a look at the defenses for the Transition Era. This era was highlighted by some offensive ineptitude, but the defenses largely stayed the course. Were it not for good defense, Penn State likely would have had a worse go of things post-sanctions.

For now, take a stroll down memory lane, and see how the five defenses Penn State trotted out from 2010 to 2014 compare in some key stats, star personnel, and afterward be sure to vote in the poll. The results of that poll will determine the final results of this era’s defense!

2010

Yards per Game (YPG) - 346.8 (35th nationally)

Points per Game (PPG) - 23.7 (50th nationally)

All-Americans - 0

All-Big Tens - 0

Players of the Year - 0

The 2010 defense was one of those groups that did not have much in the way of starpower, but somehow still managed to be an above-average unit. Sum of the parts is greater than the individual pieces sort of thing. Jack Crawford entered the year as a preseason contender for the Bednarik Award, which didn’t quite pan out, and a young Mike Mauti also won player of the week honors, but that was about it. Overall the defense was fine, which basically describes Penn State in general, ending the year 7-6, with a 37-24 loss to Florida in the Outback Bowl.

2011

YPG - 323.9 (20th nationally)

PPG - 16.8 (5th nationally)

All-Americans - 1

All-Big Tens - 9

Players of the Year - 1

While the offense fell off in 2011, the defense rebounded nicely. Led by Big Ten Defensive Player and Defensive Lineman of the Year Devon Still, the defense chopped nearly a touchdown off its PPG surrendered, and moved into the top 20 in yards. Other notable players included Gerald Hodges, Nick Sukay, and D’Anton Lynn. When Paterno was fired, the overall team spiraled a bit, but that doesn’t take away from how well the defense played. The Lions ended the year 9-4, finishing the season with a 30-14 loss to Houston in the TicketCity Bowl.

2012

YPG - 353.4 (29th nationally)

PPG - 19.1 (16th nationally)

All-Americans - 1

All-Big Tens - 7

Players of the Year - 1

Bill O’Brien arrived in 2012, the first new head coach at Penn State in nearly 50 years, along with sanctions. Led by Butkus-Fitzgerald Linebacker of the Year Mike Mauti, the Lions’ defense continued to play out of its mind, especially given the fact that there were no postseason fruits to be earned for their labors. Newcomer Deion Barnes made his presence felt, along with Adrian Amos and Stephon Morris, among others. Due in large part to the defense, Penn State finished 8-4 on the year, though they were ineligible for a bowl game or national ranking.

2013

YPG - 381.3 (49th nationally)

PPG - 26.2 (59th nationally)

All-Americans - 0

All-Big Tens - 6

Players of the Year - 0

2013 was not particularly kind to the defense, who slipped to their lowest ranking of the era. Still a reasonable, above average ranking, but compared to the lofty standards set by Penn State, certainly not great. DaQuan Jones led the way for the Lions, with help from Glenn Carson, Jordan Lucas, and C.J. Olaniyan. The defense provided just enough resistance in the 43-40 four-overtime win over Michigan, securing a 7-5 record on the year, but the Lions were again ineligible for the postseason.

2014

YPG - 269.6 (2nd nationally)

PPG - 17.7 (8th nationally)

All-Americans - 0

All-Big Tens - 2

Players of the Year - 0

Well, hello there James Franklin! While the offense would continue to struggle for a bit, the defense got right back to its old ways in 2014. This unit exemplified that same “greater than the sum of its parts” mantra, with a whole bunch of players exceeding their recruiting rankings, and not quite earning individual distinctions. Mike Hull and C.J. Olaniyan helped lead the way for a top 10 defensive unit. Thanks in large part to the strength of the defense, the Lions would return to the postseason and beat Boston College in the Pinstripe Bowl, their first bowl win in 5 years as they finished 7-6 on the season.

The stats have been laid bare, you’ve fondly recalled some names and details of these teams, but now you have to vote! Pick which of the defenses from this era you think is the best. The winner will pair up with the best offense from the same era and take on the other eras in a winner-take-all playoff!