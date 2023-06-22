Atlanta Hawks Select Seth Lundy With 46th Overall Pick In NBA Draft

Penn State Basketball has now made program history by seeing multiple former players selected in the same NBA Draft, as the Atlanta Hawks have officially taken Seth Lundy off the board with the 46th overall pick, after the Denver Nuggets did so for Jalen Pickett with the 32nd pick.

If you’ve been paying any attention to Seth Lundy’s NBA combine scrimmages, it won’t come as any surprise to you that he’s become the latest Nittany Lion to be drafted. As a four-year starter in Happy Valley, Lundy gradually improved over the course of his career, taking arguably his biggest leap as a senior this past season, where he became an absolute three-point shooting ace by nailing a sizzling 40 percent from downtown and 45 percent overall from the field to go along with 81 percent from the free throw line.

Seth’s perimeter shooting was well on display in his two NBA combine scrimmages, nailing 8 of his 11 three-point attempts to help boost his draft stock to the point where all the mock drafts had him going in the earlier part of the second round. At least one hoops writer even thinks Seth can be a key contributor on a playoff team, given his style of play. Look for him to be what is called a “3 and D” type at the next level, meaning that he brings two main things to the table: Three-point shooting and defense.

Congratulations, Seth! Here’s to a long, fruitful, NBA career.