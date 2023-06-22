Denver Nuggets Select Jalen Pickett No. 32 Overall in NBA Draft

Last March, Jalen Pickett finished one of the greatest individual seasons in Penn State basketball history.

Tonight, he joined the ranks of NBA draftees.

Pickett was selected 32nd tonight in the 2nd round by the Denver Nuggets, via a trade from the Indiana Pacers.

Last year, Pickett used his back down and distribute style to become the first college player in more than 30 years to average at least 17 points, six rebounds, and six assists while shooting better than 50 percent from the field.

For the year, the All-American averaged 17.7 points, 7.4 rebounds, 6.6 assists on his way to seven double doubles and one triple double as Penn State advanced to the round of 32 and finished runner-up in the Big Ten Tournament.

While Pickett’s game is most comparable to former NBA point gurad Mark Jackson, the NBA has since instituted a five-second backdown violation that would make Illinois coach Brad Underwood happy. Still, Pickett’s ability to draw defenders, make pinpoint passes, and his touch around the rim will give him the chance to stick around the league.

Thanks for two great seasons at Penn State and good luck in the NBA!