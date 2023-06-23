Only Olaivavega Ioane Days Until Penn State Football

The heaviest player on Penn State’s roster, Olaivavega “Vega” Ioane came to Penn State as a three-star recruit out of Washington. The Nittany Lions were latecomers to Ioane’s recruitment, but due to his previous relationship with special teams coordinator Stacy Collins, Ioane made an official visit to Happy Valley. Despite being all the way across the country, Ioane opted for Penn State over the in-state Washington Huskies.

Despite redshirting last season, Ioane had a strong first year campaign for the Nittany Lions. He saw action in four games during the course of the season, highlighting his stellar strength in limited snaps.

We'll finish with this. #71 True Freshman Vega Ioane with a pancake block. Look at #64 Nourzad & #70 Scruggs again. Beautiful



After a full offseason with the program, Ioane comes into his redshirt freshman season as the heaviest player on the team, weighing 352 pounds. He’ll hope to parlay that size and bulk into more consistent playing time this season, perhaps upending either Sal Wormley or Landon Tengwall for a starting guard spot.

