Denver Nuggets sign Andrew Funk to NBA Summer League Team

We’re not quite done yet with Penn State hoops stars getting their shot at the NBA! It was announced earlier this morning that Andrew Funk was signed as an undrafted free agent by the Denver Nuggets and will be a part of the team’s NBA Summer League roster.

Even though he only played one season in a Nittany Lion uniform (after four years at Bucknell), the role Funk played in helping the program end a 12-year NCAA Tournament drought will never be forgotten, as he averaged an absolutely sizzling 41 percent from downtown and 112 treys in total for the 2022-23 season, which was good enough for second-best in program history behind only Shep Garner’s 120 made treys in the 2017-18 season. Funk arguably saved his best performance for last, nailing 8 of his 10 attempts from beyond the arc in PSU’s 79-56 blowout win over Texas A&M in the first round of the NCAA Tournament, giving the Nittany Lions their first victory in the Big Dance since 2001.

If he continues his sizzling shooting streak in the Summer League, Andrew may very well find himself sticking to the Nuggets’ finalized roster when the 2023-24 season tips off in October. Even if things don’t pan out for him in the NBA, look for him to light it up somewhere in the EuroLeague.

Congratulations Andrew, and best of luck to you!