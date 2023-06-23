Oh, Hello (X2): Penn State Picks Up WRs Josiah Brown and Peter Gonzalez

THE SKINNY (JOSIAH BROWN)

Height/Weight: 6-foot-0, 170 pounds

Hometown/High School: Hicksville, NY (Holy Trinity Diocesan)

Ranking: ★★★★ (0.9146 247Sports Composite — No. 242 overall)

Notable Offers: Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Oklahoma, Michigan, and Rutgers

HIGHLIGHTS (BROWN)

THE SKINNY (PETER GONZALEZ)

Height/Weight: 6-foot-2.5, 200 pounds

Hometown/High School: Pittsburgh, PA (Central Catholic)

Ranking: ★★★ (0.8617 247Sports Composite)

Notable Offers: Miami, Pitt, Virginia Tech, West Virginia, and Wisconsin

HIGHLIGHTS (GONZALEZ)

THE TALE

As far as the results go, it was a bit of a slow start on the recruiting trail for new wide receivers coach Marques Hagans. Up until a few days ago, he had zero wide receiver commitments despite a relatively big need for the class. Fortunately, the process was in full motion despite the lack of commitments, and that showed out in a big way this week. The Nittany Lions landed Tyseer Denmark a few days ago and added two more wide receivers today in four-star New York product Josiah Brown and Pittsburgh three-star Peter Gonzalez. Brown chose the Nittany Lions over finalists Georgia and Rutgers, while Gonzo made the call for Penn State over offers from Miami and Virginia Tech.

OUTLOOK

It’s interesting that Brown and Gonzo made their commitments on the same day because they actually compliment each other quite well. Brown should find a home in the slot, thanks to his top-tier speed and shiftiness. Meanwhile, Gonzo offers a bit more size and is better equipped to play in traffic.

From here, the Nittany Lions are not done at wide receiver. As we mentioned before, this will be a sizable class at wideout, with Penn State potentially taking five if the quality is up for it. Some names to know over the next couple weeks: Nick Marsh, Jerrae Hawkins, Hardley Gilmore, and Alex Taylor.