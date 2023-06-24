Only J’ven Williams Days Until Penn State Football

Originally a borderline four-star prospect, J’ven Williams rose up the recruiting rankings throughout his high school career, eventually ending the process as a five-star on 247 and On3, and a top 100 prospect on ESPN and Rivals. Over that time, he earned a Penn State offer, committed to the in-state Nittany Lions, and never wavered throughout his recruitment. After leading Wyomissing to the state semifinal, he enrolled early in Happy Valley and took place in spring practice.

Despite Williams’ lofty ranking, he’s largely expected to redshirt this season. He played in a Wing-T offense in high school that utilized him as a guard, and with Penn State having him make the switch to offensive tackle at the college level, there’s going to be a grace period of at least one year before throwing Williams into the fire of Big Ten right and/or left tackle life. Still, very few players on the roster possess the size — 6-foot-5, 313 pounds — and the feet that Williams has, which makes him a name to absolutely know for the future.

