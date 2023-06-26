Only Anthony Donkoh Days Until Penn State Football

Being that we’ve been in the 70s and are now in the 60s, let’s continue our trend of large human beings. Today, we have true freshman Anthony Donkoh who certainly fits the mold of a large human being, coming in at 6-foot-5, 335 pounds. That’s good for fourth heaviest on the team, behind Olaivavega Ioane (350), Caedan Wallace (341), and Golden Israel-Achumba (336).

Donkoh comes to Penn State from Virginia, where he played at Lightridge High School and finished his prep career a four-star prospect according to the 247Sports Composite rankings. He largely had a drama-free recruitment, with Penn State offering on January 12, 2022, Donkoh visiting Happy Valley three days later, and then announcing his commitment to the Nittany Lions before the end of January. That’s what we call efficient and to the point.

Donkoh is expected to take a redshirt season in 2023 due to the good depth Penn State has built out on the interior of the offensive line, but given his frame and size, Donkoh should be competing for a rotation spot sooner rather than later.

68 days.