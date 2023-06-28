Only Drew Shelton Days Until Penn State Football

A former top 150 prospect coming out of Downington, PA, Drew Shelton was largely expected to redshirt during his freshman season at Penn State. Instead, the injury bug bit Penn State hard at offensive tackle, with starters Olu Fashanu and Caedan Wallace both succumbing to injury late in the season. That pushed Shelton into action, and despite his thinned-out frame, the true freshman performed admirably, starting the last five games at left tackle as the Nittany Lions went 5-0 and won the Rose Bowl.

A year later, and Shelton is now pushing for the starting right tackle gig with the aforementioned Wallace. He’s added some good weight to his frame, now coming in at a respectable 308 pounds. It remains to be seen if he’ll out-do Wallace to get the starting spot on the right side, but regardless of the outcome, Penn State will certainly need Shelton at some point this season — whether that’s as a starter or as experienced depth.

66 days.