Oh, Hello: 2024 TN Combo Guard Jahvin Carter Commits to Penn State

Jahvin Carter, ladies and gentlemen!

The Skinny

Hometown: Aloca, TN

High School: Alcoa

Class: 2024

Position: CG

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 175 pounds

Ranking: N/A

Notable Offers: Georgia Tech, Middle Tennessee State

Highlights

The Tale

This all happened rather quickly, as Carter received an offer from Penn State on June 16th and without even visiting, committed to suit up for Mike Rhoades’ program just ten days later, as he announced his commitment via Twitter this past Monday night. Thus, the Nittany Lions are officially on the recruiting board with the Class of 2024. Jahvin had a rather memorable junior season that saw him average over 27 points and nearly six rebounds, five assists, and two steals per game, en route to leading Alcoa to the Tennessee state high school championship. In fact, it was Jahvin himself who scored the game-winning coast-to-coast layup in the dying seconds of the state title game to allow his team to hoist the trophy.

Outlook

A quick look at his highlight reels showcase what Carter the quintessential combo guard: The ability to handle the ball while having the ability to score at will. Seeing how many times he slashes to the hole in the highlight videos, it’s easy to see why Rhoades and his staff offered him. He also possesses the ability to pull up and fire away from downtown. His offer list is rather short thus far, as Georgia Tech and in-state program Middle Tennessee State are the only other programs to offer. However, this feels like a kid that PSU got in on the ground floor early with, as he could very easily see his offer list blow up as he garners more attention and praise, which would in turn lead to some more prestigious, established, programs offering him.

Welcome to Penn State, Jahvin!