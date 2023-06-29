Only Jim Fitzgerald Days Until Penn State Football

Appearing in two games in his true freshman, Jim Fitzgerald as a pleasant surprise for the Nittany Lions as a walk-on. While he wasn’t necessarily pushing for legitimate playing time, the fact he even got some snaps at offensive tackle during the Indiana and Michigan State games goes to show that Fitzgerald might end up a scholarship player before his Penn State career is over. Looking at his size and frame, it’s easy to see why that could be the case, with Fitzgerald coming in at 6-foot-7, 325 pounds.

65 days away, folks.