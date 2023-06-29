 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Only Jim Fitzgerald Days Until Penn State Football

65 days.

By Patrick Koerbler
Penn State guard Miles Dieffenbach (65)COLLEGE FOOTBALL Penn State Nittany Lions vs Michigan Wolverines in a Big Ten matchup at Beaver Stadium, State College.Photo by Jeremy Drey10/12/2013 Photo By Jeremy Drey/MediaNews Group/Reading Eagle via Getty Images

Appearing in two games in his true freshman, Jim Fitzgerald as a pleasant surprise for the Nittany Lions as a walk-on. While he wasn’t necessarily pushing for legitimate playing time, the fact he even got some snaps at offensive tackle during the Indiana and Michigan State games goes to show that Fitzgerald might end up a scholarship player before his Penn State career is over. Looking at his size and frame, it’s easy to see why that could be the case, with Fitzgerald coming in at 6-foot-7, 325 pounds.

65 days away, folks.

