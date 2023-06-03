Only Dvon Ellies Days Until Penn State Football

Redshirt senior defensive tackle Dvon Ellies is just one of many players to come to Penn State from the McDonogh School pipeline during James Franklin’s tenure. After being a key player in the defensive tackle rotation the past two seasons, Ellies should be doing that again this fall.

Ellies played in all 13 games last season with one start. He recorded 15 tackles, 2 tackles for a loss, and a sack. He also played in all 13 games with a start in 2021, recording 15 tackles with 1.5 tackles for a loss.

While Coziah Izzard and Hakeem Beamon project to be Penn State’s starters at defensive tackle this fall, Ellies should see a significant amount of reps in the rotation once again. A strong final season on campus from Ellies would be big for the Nittany Lions as defensive tackle and kicker are probably the only positions on the roster with question marks entering the summer.

Only 91 days to go!