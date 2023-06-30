Only Hunter Nourzad Until Penn State Football

Part of what should be a decent, if not good offensive line in 2023 (fingers, and all crossable body parts crossed), Hunter Nourzad is in his final year of eligibility with the Nittany Lions.

Another in the seeming trend of Ivy League grad transfers for the Nittany Lions, Nourzad spent his first four seasons at Cornell before transferring to Penn State ahead of the 2022 season. Nourzad appeared in 11 games last season, spending time at both guard and center. He is expected to take on the full-time center duties this upcoming season.

Nourzad earned an All-Big Ten honorable mention by both the coaches and the media at the end of last season, so here’s to hoping that translates into an even bigger season-ending awards list at the end of 2023.

64 more days until the 2023 season kicks off!