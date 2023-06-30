2023 Opponent Snapshot: UMass

2022 Recap

Don Brown gave it a second go around in 2022, as he took over the head coaching job at UMass, one he held from 2004 to 2008. The Minutemen, as has been the case for the past few seasons, did not manage more than a single win under Brown’s first season as the second-time head coach. The lone win came against FCS Stony Brook. While some of the losses look good on paper (the one against Eastern Michigan was by a single score), UMass has not been a competitive outfit since its days as an FCS contender.

Offensive player to watch: QB Brady Olson

Olson is going into his third year with the program. He appeared in nine games last season, throwing for 791 yards with 77 completions. Olson doesn’t particularly do anything well, per se, but he is the starter at the most important position on the team.

Defensive player to watch: Somebody?

This is not meant as an insult to the Minutemen, but the defense has been so atrocious for so long that, in all actuality, if anyone on that defense, even a Don Brown coached defense, give the Nittany Lions trouble, well, there are much more alarming things to worry about as a team.

UMass wins if

Penn State is forced to forfeit the game before it happens.

Penn State wins if

The walk-ons are available to play.