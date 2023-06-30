Oh, Hello: Three-Star DT De’Andre Cook Commits to Penn State

THE SKINNY

Height/Weight: 6-foot-4, 260 pounds

Hometown/High School: Washington D.C. (Friendship Collegiate Academy)

Ranking: ★★★ (0.8650 247Sports Composite)

Notable Offers: Alabama, North Carolina, Michigan State, Oklahoma, USC, Washington

HIGHLIGHTS

THE TALE

After officially visiting Penn State back on April 1, the Nittany Lions extended an offer to Cook and from there things moved quickly between the two parties. Cook picked up additional intriguing offers from the likes of Alabama and Oklahoma this spring, but seemingly wanted to stay around the Mid-Atlantic, with North Carolina, Rutgers, and Boston College getting official visits on top of Penn State. In the end though, the Nittany Lions won out, securing Cook’s commitment on the eve of July 1.

OUTLOOK

Cook offers some positional versatility like fellow classmate Xavier Gilliam, but like Gilliam, he will almost assuredly end up along the interior in college. He’s a bit of a late riser — with him not picking top-tier major offers until this spring — but Penn State obviously made him a priority once they offered him. Rating and ranking wise, he’s going to be one to keep an eye on this fall as he plays out his senior season. Tailor-made 3-Tech in today’s game.

From there at defensive tackle, the waters are a little muddier than they once seemed. Three-star PA prospect Deyvid Palepale is trending toward USC, with his decision scheduled to come tomorrow. Top 100 prospect Liam Andrews is expected to make his decision any day now, but he has zero crystal ball predictions on 247Sports which shows you how much of a mystery his recruitment is. There’s also T.A. Cunningham down in Florida, but his recruitment seems to be changing every other week. So yeah, Penn State’s defensive tackle board is a little convoluted at this point.