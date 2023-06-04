Only Garrett Sickels Days Until Penn State Football

Even though things never clicked for him at the NFL level, defensive end Garrett Sickels was a key cog in Penn State’s 2016 Big Ten Championship squad. That season, Sickels racked up 47 tackles, 13 tackles for a loss, and 6.5 sacks.

His 2016 season included a borderline dominant performance in Penn State’s upset victory over Ohio State. After being suspended for the first half of the game, a fresh Sickels terrorized the Buckeye offensive line in the second half. Rumor has it that Isaiah Prince still sees Sickels in his nightmares.

Sickels came to Penn State has a highly rated pass rush recruit in the important 2013 recruiting class that included the likes of Adam Breneman, Brendan Mahon, and Christian Hackenberg. Sickels finished his Nittany Lion career with 94 tackles, 21.5 tackles for a loss, and 11.5 sacks.

Only 90 days to go!