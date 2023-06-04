Oh, Hello: Four-Star Safety Dejuan Lane Commits to Penn State

THE SKINNY

Height/Weight: 6-foot-3, 195 pounds

Hometown/High School: Baltimore, MD (Gilman High School)

Ranking: ★★★★ (0.9041 247Sports Composite)

Notable Offers: Florida, Georgia, Michigan, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Tennessee

HIGHLIGHTS

THE TALE

Dejuan Lane’s recruitment was one of the more quiet ones this cycle. Lane is a kid who does not talk to the media much and does not play the social media game very much, making his recruitment one to gauge.

That said, many people within the Lasch Building have felt good about where Penn State stood in Lane’s recruitment for some time. When Penn State was the lone official visit that Lane scheduled the writing started to be on the wall for where this recruitment was going, and now Lane is committed to the Nittany Lions.

OUTLOOK

Maybe it’s because it was such a low-key recruitment, but Lane could very easily end up one of the most underrated and overlooked members of this recruiting class. He has great size for the safety position. Similar to Dakaari Nelson last cycle, Lane’s build is more like a linebacker recruit than a safety.

He moves well in coverage and uses his length to get in passing lanes. Lane also does a tremendous job reading quarterback eyes, leading to him breaking on the ball for interceptions/pass break ups. Lane also does a very good job reading plays and flowing with the play to find the ball carrier.

On film, you would like to see Dejuan wrap up more when tackling. That said, a lack of physicality is not an issue. Lane will lower his shoulder and lay the wood to poor opposing ball carriers.

Lane is also a plus athlete. He is an all-state track performer in both the 100 and 200 meter. This plus athleticism is a big reason why the belief is Dejuan can stick at safety despite his size. Lane will likely need two or three years until he’s ready to be in the two-deep at safety, but he has a very high ceiling for the Nittany Lions.