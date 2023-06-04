Oh, Hello: Three-Star Offensive Lineman Deryc Plazz Commits to Penn State

THE SKINNY

Height/Weight: 6-foot-5, 265 pounds

Hometown/High School: Jacksonville, FL (Andrew Jackson High School)

Ranking: ★★★ (0.8550 247Sports Composite)

Notable Offers: Duke, Florida State, Miami, NC State, Virginia Tech

HIGHLIGHTS

THE TALE

Penn State’s first official visit weekend of the summer is already providing positive news. On the heels of his official visit, three-star offensive tackle Deryc Plazz committed to the Nittany Lions.

The Nittany Lions very quickly rose in Plazz’s recruitment. Penn State first offered Plazz on April 7th. This was part of eight Power 5 schools offering Plazz since April 1st. Interest between the two sides quickly cultivated, leading Plazz taking his official visit to Penn State.

Plazz also had official visits scheduled for Duke and Miami. Obviously, those visits will not take place now. After a strong visit to Happy Valley, Plazz now plans to play his college football for Phil Trautwein and the Nittany Lions.

OUTLOOK

Plazz is likely a swing man in the Nittany Lion coaching staff. While he could play tackle at the next level, his best position in college will likely prove to be as a guard on the interior of an offensive line.

When Plazz arrives on campus he will be a player in need of a redshirt season. He will need to refine some aspects of his game while also needing time in Chuck Losey’s strength and conditioning program.

Plazz does not shy away from physicality while blocking. However, as is the case with many high school offensive linemen, his pass blocking certainly could use some work. He has a good base and runs his feet well, but will need to refine his technique and play lower in college.