Only Garry Gilliam Days Until Penn State Football

Garry Gilliam originally came to Penn State has a tight end. This is when he rocked no. 89 during his Nittany Lion career. However, many Penn State fans likely remember him from his days as an offensive tackle rocking no. 77.

As a tight end, Gilliam caught 8 passes for 86 yards in his Penn State career. After playing tight end his first three years on campus, Gilliam transitioned to offensive tackle as a redshirt junior in 2013.

Following the 2013 season, Gilliam went pro and went un-drafted. After signing with the Seattle Seahawks as an un-drafted free agent, Gilliam put together a sneaky good NFL career. He played in 68 games, with 31 starts, across 5 NFL seasons with the Seahawk and San Francisco 49ers. This included catching a touchdown pass on a fake field goal attempt in the 2015 NFC Championship Game.

Only 89 days to go!