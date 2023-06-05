Trio of Penn State Legends on 2024 College Football Hall of Fame Ballot

Three former Nittany Lions from three different eras are being considered for enshrinment in the College Football Hall of Fame. Running backs D.J. Dozier and Ki-Jana Carter, as well as linebacker Paul Posluszny will each be listed on the ballot for the 2024 College Football Hall of Fame class.

Dozier was one of the main stars of the ‘80s, the decade that saw Penn State win its two official natonal championships. He is the only player in program history to lead the team in rushing in four seasons. His career was capped off with the go-ahead touchdown in the Nittany Lions monumental upset over Miami in the Fiesta Bowl to claim the 1986 national championship.

Carter is perhaps the most recognizable player from the undefeated 1994 squad that featured five All-Americans on offense to form one of the most potent attacks in college football history. Carter had game averages of 158.4 total yards, 139.9 rushing yards, and 10.8 points per game as the offense rolled through defenses to reach a perfect 12-0 record. Like Dozier, Carter went out on a high note with 156 yards — including the 83 yard touchdown that can still be found on highlight reels — in the Rose Bowl as Penn State defeated Oregon to remain unbeaten.

Posluszny was the leader of the defense for the resurgent 2005 team that helped turn the program around following three losing seasons in four years before winning a Big Ten championship. He was the recipient of the Bednarik Award, Butkus Award and first team All-American in 2005, and repeated with back-to-back Bendarik Awards and first team All-American honors when he returned in 2006. Posluszny was the first Nittany Lion to lead the team in tackles for three consecutive years, and was the first two-time captain for Penn State in 37 years.

While all three deserve to be enshrined, they will be competing with a total of 78 players and nine coaches from the FBS who will appear on the ballot for the 2024 class.

Best of luck to all three Nittany Lion legends!