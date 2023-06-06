Only Mike Gesicki Days Until Penn State Football

Few players saw their career reach such heights with the Nittany Lions after starting as poorly as Mike Gesicki’s did. After arriving in Happy Valley as one of the top tight end recruits in the country Gesicki battled drops his first two years on campus. In his final two years on campus, he exploded to become one of the top playmaking tight ends in the country.

Gesicki finished his Penn State career with 129 receptions for 1,481 yards and 15 touchdowns. Most of this damage came in 2016 and 2017, as he helped the Nittany Lions win a Big Ten Championship in 2016 and a Fiesta Bowl in 2017.

During the final two seasons of his Nittany Lion career Gesicki seemed to make one big play after another. This included hauling in a touchdown in the 2016 Big Ten Championship Game against Wisconsin, as well as in the Rose Bowl against USC.

Gesicki was drafted 42nd overall by the Miami Dolphins in the 2018 NFL Draft. In five seasons with the Dolphins Gesicki had 231 receptions for 2,617 yards and 18 touchdowns. This led to him landing a one-year, $9 million contract with the New England Patriots earlier this offseason.

Only 88 days to go!