Tight End Mega Barnwell Leaves Program

The early enrollee left the program before ever suiting up for a game

By Bennett765
new
Penn State Spring Football Game Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

Mathias “Mega” Barnwell, an early enrollee and a part of the 2023 recruiting class, has left the Penn State football program.

Barnwell’s name has been removed from the official website’s roster.

The three-star commit’s upside was his size and potential to play a few different positions. Barnwell spent the spring working with Penn State’s tight ends, but his size always left open the possibility of a move to offensive tackle or defensive line.

Barnwell’s recruitment saw him give his pledge to the Lions after his freshman year in high school before decommitting. However, he ultimately circled back to Penn State and was the first official member of the class back on signing day.

