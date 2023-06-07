Only Pat Freiermuth Days Until Penn State Football

During his three-year Penn State career Pat Freiermuth was one of the best tight ends in all of college football. He quickly burst onto the scene as a true freshman in 2018, and was a starter by the time conference play began.

This included catching a touchdown pass against Ohio State in the White Out. He also had one of the most impressive touchdown catches and runs a Penn State tight end has ever had against Memphis in the Cotton Bowl as a sophomore.

Friermuth finished his Penn State career with 1,185 yards and 16 touchdowns on 92 receptions. It was also a career that was cut short due to an injury ending his 2020 campaign early.

His college career led to Free Moose being a second-round pick by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 2021 NFL Draft. Through his first two NFL seasons Freiermuth has already started to evolve into one of the best tight ends in the league. He has 123 receptions for 1,229 yards and 9 touchdowns.

Free Moose helped continue to incredible run at tight end Penn State has been on during the James Franklin Era, and has a lot of great years in the NFL ahead of him.

Only 87 days to go!