Only Brenton Strange Days Until Penn State Football

Tight end has been a theme in recent days in our days until countdown. Really, this should come as no surprise. From Jesse James, to Mike Geisicki and Pat Freiermuth, Penn State has produced tight ends at as good a rate as anyone during the James Franklin Era.

Next up in our days until countdown is another tight end - Brenton Strange. Later this week you may see the next great Nittany Lion tight end Theo Johnson pop up. Tight End U, folks.

After starting his career with some ups and downs, Strange developed into one of the best tight ends in the FBS by the time his Nittany Lion career ended. After finishing his career with 755 yards and 11 touchdowns on 70 receptions, Strange was a second-round pick by the Jacksonville Jaguars in this past April’s NFL Draft.

Strange improved mightily as a blocker in his Penn State career and was always a solid contributor in the passing game. He was a threat with the ball in his hands and seemed to make one contested catch after another. If not for Johnson’s sky high ceiling at tight end, replacing Strange could be a real challenge for Penn State this fall.

Only 86 days to go!